UP: Civil engineer found dead in hotel room

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) The body of a 47-year-old civil engineer was found under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room here on Tuesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar told PTI that the deceased, Gaurav Saxena (47), a resident of Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, was found in his room at a hotel under the Sadar Bazar police station area.

He said that Saxena's in-laws live in Shahjahanpur. He had taken a hotel room on Sunday and had been staying there.

Police have also recovered some liquor bottles from his room.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI COR NAV APL APL