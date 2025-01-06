UP: Clash between two families after woman's 'abduction', FIRs filed

Gorakhpur, Jan 6 (PTI) A dispute between two families from different communities escalated into a clash in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district following the disappearance of a woman, police said on Monday.

Jai Kumar, a resident of Laukariya village in Kushinagar, lodged a complaint with the police after his daughter went missing on December 28, 2024, officials said.

According to the complaint his daughter was married to man in Gorakhpur's Gulriha area.

In the complaint, Jai Kumar alleged that Roz Muhammad, who also belongs to Laukariya village, abducted his daughter, leading to heightened tensions and physical altercation between the families, the police said.

Following the clash, Jai Kumar's father Badu alias Ramai Paswan, lodged a complaint on January 2 against four people, including Roz Mohammad, at Gorakhpur's Gulriha police station under sections 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On January 2, the Gorakhpur police questioned Roz Muhammad's father Ali Hasan based on the complaint, the officials said.

Roz Muhammad's mother Airunnisa, after the clash, filed a cross FIR alleging that Jai Kumar's family assaulted her and two other women, Khushbonnisa and Kaisunnisa.

In her complaint, she claimed that their clothes were torn and set on fire. However, police clarified that these claims were not mentioned in the FIR.

The cross FIR was registered on January 5 at Nebua Naurangia police station in Kushinagar district against seven accused under sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Khadda Circle Officer Umesh Chand Bhatt said the allegations made by the Roz Muhammad's family appeared exaggerated and aimed at influencing the investigation.

He assured that the situation was under control and further investigations were underway. PTI COR NAV OZ