UP: Class 10 student hangs self in school hostel

Kaushambi (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A class 10 student allegedly committed suicide in the hostel of a government boarding school here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Paschim Sharira SHO Dhirendra Singh said Aditya Divakar (15) hanged himself from the ceiling in his hostel room using a muffler on Thursday night.

According to other school students, Divakar had not performed well in his science exam due to which he was tensed, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR NAV HIG NB