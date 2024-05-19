UP: Class 10 student suffers partial hearing loss after being beaten up by teacher; FIR lodged

Ballia (UP), May 19 (PTI) A teacher of a private school here has been booked for allegedly thrashing a Class 10 student, leading to partial loss of hearing, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on May 13 in the school located in Piprauli Barhagaon under the Ubhaon police station limits here during a mathematics period that the 14-year-old victim, Prateek, was attending, they added.

Prateek's father Praveen Kumar Madhukar lodged a complaint alleging that his son was beaten up by his mathematics teacher Raghavendra after he found the boy talking to another student during the class, Vipin Singh, SHO of Ubhaon police station said.

Raghavendra allegedly slapped Prateek several times near his ear, according to the complaint.

The complainant added that his son's right eardrum has burst due to the injury and he is facing difficulty in hearing.

Based on the father's complaint, a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused teacher on Saturday, the police said, adding that further probe in on in the matter. PTI COR NAV RPA