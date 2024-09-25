UP: Class 2 student dies under mysterious circumstances

Hathras (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A class 2 student at a private school here died under mysterious circumstances, police said on Wednesday adding that the school director among five people have been booked in the case.

According to the complaint filed by the student's father, Krishan Kushwaha, he received a call from the DL Public School administration on Monday informing him that his son had fallen ill.

When Kushwaha reached the school, the authorities told him that the school director, Dinesh Baghel, had taken his son to a hospital in his car, police said.

"In his police complaint, the father alleged that he later recovered his son's body from Baghel's car. He accused Baghel and four unidentified men of being responsible for his son's death," said Himanshu Mathur, the Circle Officer (CO) of the area on Wednesday.

Five people, including Baghel, have been in the case. An FIR has been registered at Sahpau police station, and investigations are underway. The body of the minor has been sent for a post-mortem examination. PTI COR CDN HIG