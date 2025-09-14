UP: Class 6 boy takes own life after mother scolds him

Moradabad (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy allegedly took his own life in the Manpur area of Moradabad district after being scolded by his mother, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna, a Class 6 student.

Nisha, the boy's mother, told police that she had scolded him over an issue and locked him in a room before leaving for her job at a brass factory at 3 pm on Saturday. When she returned home in the evening, she found her son hanging.

Nisha, who lived with her only son in a rented home, explained that her husband, Sunil, is an alcoholic and had recently left the house after a fight.

Nisha also told police that Krishna had previously threatened to take his own life due to his father's violent behaviour. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and no police report has been filed against anyone yet, Devendra Singh, SHO, Kotwali police station.

