UP clears eco-restoration project for Barsana hills to boost tourism in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a major eco-restoration project to boost tourism in Mathura by transforming the dry and degraded hills surrounding Barsana -- the village revered as the birthplace of Radha Rani -- into lush green landscapes, according to officials.

The project will begin with the 98-hectare Rakauli hill, which is set to undergo ecological revival through plantation, water harvesting, and fencing, they said.

The initiative, prepared by the UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, is aimed at reviving the spiritual and ecological value of the region.

The officials said the Supreme Court has also granted permission to replace invasive plant species such as 'babul' and 'keekar' with trees considered native to the Krishna era, including 'kadamb', 'peelu', and 'dhaak'. These changes are expected to recreate the natural environment reminiscent of the Dwapar Yuga.

"Barsana's hills were once rich in natural beauty and spiritually significant, but over the years, they have been degraded due to neglect and exploitation," said Shyam Bahadur Singh, CEO of the Parishad and Vice-Chairman of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority.

"The goal is not just ecological restoration, but also to enrich the spiritual experience of pilgrims and tourists visiting the area." According to Singh, the council had proposed ten tourism-related projects worth Rs 206 crore for the Braj region. Three of these, focused on the beautification of the hills near Barsana -- Rakauli, Dhabhala, and Sakhi Giri -- have received approval.

These hills are part of the sacred 'Ashta Sakhi' range, which symbolically represents Radha Rani's eight companions and lies near the Rajasthan border, he said.

The first phase of the project, focused on Rakauli hill, has been allocated Rs 2.11 crore, with Rs 1.30 crore already released. The work will involve tar fencing, cultural operations, eco-restoration measures, and plantation of heritage tree species. Singh confirmed that the area is currently devoid of greenery, but the planned interventions are expected to revive its original charm.

Other key projects approved for the 2024-25 financial year include the installation of facade lighting and signage along the Govardhan Parikrama route, rejuvenation of Yamuna river ghats, creation of a Shilpgram (artisan village) with public amenities in Jachauda village, and deployment of CCTV cameras, public address systems, and ITMS infrastructure on the remaining stretch of Vrindavan Parikrama Marg.

Singh said that plans also include cruise operations along the Yamuna river at Akroor Ghat, Deoraha Ghat, KC Ghat, Mant Road Ghat, and Jugal Kishore Ghat. Additional infrastructure will be developed such as a multi-level car parking facility at the Tourist Facilitation Centre, expansion of the Barsana TFC, and restoration of ancient sacred groves across the Mathura district. PTI COR KIS NB NB