UP: Clinic sealed after woman, newborn died due to medical negligence in Gonda

Gonda (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A private clinic in the Katra Bazar area here was sealed on Saturday following the death of a 21-year-old woman and her newborn baby due to alleged medical negligence, officials said.

The victim, Soni, wife of Ghanshyam, a resident of Bhagariya Puremitai, had delivered a baby at the RD Memorial Clinic on Tuesday. The newborn died a few hours after birth, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman's husband, Soni's condition deteriorated after the delivery, but the clinic management allegedly failed to refer her to a higher medical centre in time.

"Following a complaint to the chief medical officer, a team from the community health centre inspected the clinic on Thursday and shifted the woman to the District Women's Hospital via ambulance," Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Aditya Verma said.

Ghanshyam further alleged that staff at the district women's hospital refused to admit his wife, forcing him to move her to another private hospital, where she passed away during treatment on Saturday.

Verma confirmed that the RD Memorial Clinic was raided and sealed on Friday as part of the ongoing probe.

"We are investigating the allegations of negligence at the private clinic as well as the reports of the victim being denied admission at the district hospital. Strict action will be taken against any staff found guilty," the ACMO added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR CDN APL