UP CM Adityanath accuses Congress, Samajwadi Party of 'opposing development'

Agra, Mar 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the opposition of acting as "barriers" in the state's development.

Addressing an event to mark eight years of the state's BJP government, he said, "All those who are above 25 years of age will remember that, before 2017, the public system of Uttar Pradesh was ruled by hooliganism and the mafia." Youngsters faced an identity crisis, farmers committed suicide and the poor died of hunger, he alleged.

Underscoring the progress made under his government, Adityanath said, "This is the same state where youngsters did not get jobs and, when they went out of the state, they faced an identity crisis." He also hit out at the opposition Congress and the Samajwadi Party for "opposing development".

"When it comes to the pride of Uttar Pradesh, these people first start making misleading comments," he said.

He claimed the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were "fighting against the government during the Covid pandemic".

They were not happy with the consecration of the Ram temple and "spread false propaganda regarding the Maha Kumbh", he added.

"When these people got the opportunity, the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, they never did any development and, when it is happening in Uttar Pradesh, they are becoming a barrier in the way of development," the chief minister said.

Claiming sectors such as agriculture had developed, Adityanath said farmers who once faced despair were contributing to the state's development and no longer committing suicide.

He outlined the government's commitment to economic growth, citing initiatives such as One District, One Product and increased infrastructure development, particularly in expressways, metro systems, and airports.

Today, Uttar Pradesh is the country's largest producer of foodgrains, potatoes, sugarcane and ethanol, he said. "We have transformed Uttar Pradesh from a BIMARU state into a thriving economy." Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 128 development projects worth Rs 635.22 crore in Agra.

Addressing a gathering at the Vikas Utsav event, he highlighted the state government's achievements over the past eight years and laid stress on service, security and good governance.

"These eight years mark a remarkable phase in Uttar Pradesh's history. The state, its governance and administration remain the same but, with a change in government, unprecedented achievements have been made," the chief minister said.

As part of the event, Adityanath distributed financial aid to young entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, presented certificates to Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, and awarded Anganwadi workers for their exemplary service.

He also handed out tricycles and assistive devices to differently-abled beneficiaries.

The chief minister detailed key accomplishments of the government, including the transfer of Rs 80,000 crore to more than 2.62 crore farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and Rs 2.8 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers.

He noted that more than 8.5 lakh youngsters had secured government jobs, with a recent police recruitment drive inducting over 60,000 personnel, including 12,000 women.

Highlighting infrastructure development, he said Agra got metro rail services and the construction of the airport's civil terminal was in its final stages.

Agra's leather and 'petha' industries are being promoted and clean drinking water is being supplied through the Ganga Jal project, he added.

"Our government is committed to both heritage and development. Agra's museum has been renamed after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the Vrindavan Bihari Lal corridor is being expanded under the new budget," the chief minister said.

He also announced that the financial assistance for weddings of women under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana had been raised from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh.