UP CM Adityanath announces 25 per cent discount for 108 days on khadi products

Lucknow, Oct 2 (PTI) Advocating the use of 'swadeshi' (Indian) products, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent discount for 108 days on khadi products.

Adityanath said this while addressing a gathering at Gandhi Ashram after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

"25 per cent discount will be given on khadi products for 108 days at Gandhi Ashrams," he said.

Advocating to present swadeshi items as gifts, the chief minister said that people should be encouraged to use swadeshi products.

"This will create more employment and will also help in realising the concept of a self-reliant India. This will help in realizing the concept of a developed India as per the Gram Swaraj campaign of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. During festivals priority should be given to local products instead of foreign products," he said.

Stating that Gandhi was the great hero of independence, he said the country is expressing gratitude towards him for his contribution to the nation and humanity.

"It was believed that the sun of the British Empire never set, but the freedom movement led by Gandhi ji was successful in setting their sun," Adityanath said.

He also spun the charkha, enjoyed bhajans and also shopped for khadi clothes and made online payment.

He said that Swachh Bharat Mission was launched for giving a a boost to the cleanliness campaigns of Gandhi that were relevant not only 100 years ago but also today.

"The mission that PM Modi started 10 years ago is seen achieving new heights even today. Construction of toilets in more than 12 crore houses in the country is not only his insistence on cleanliness but also a campaign to increase the pride of women's dignity. Without women empowerment, society cannot be made self-reliant. The words of Gandhi, for cleanliness, women empowerment, Swadeshi and self-reliance are relevant even today," he said.

Adityanath said the countries that have become powerful and capable have first achieved the goal of self-reliance.

"The US, France, Germany and Japan have increased their entrepreneurship. At the same time, PM Modi's 'Vocal for Local' in the country is also a program to give new heights to the Swadeshi campaign of Father of the Nation," he added.

He said that Shastri, who was a dedicated devotee and follower of Gandhi, had joined the country's freedom movement on his call.

"He got the opportunity to serve the country as the prime minister in 1964. The country was able to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency in terms of food security, the result of which was also seen during the short tenure of Shastri ji," he said.

The chief minister said that in 1965, India responded with brilliance to the war imposed by the enemy country.

"This shows the nature of the country that we will work for the welfare of world humanity, but if someone encroaches on our borders, then we will give a befitting reply. Under the leadership of Shastri ji, India also demonstrated its valor to the enemy country and contributed in establishing India as a global power in front of the world," he said. PTI ABN AS AS