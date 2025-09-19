UP CM Adityanath blames previous 'secular' govts for 'failing' to make India global power

Mathura (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday blamed the previous "secular" governments at the Centre for failing to make India a global power.

"In the last 11 years, we have seen India transforming. The people in the previous governments used to call themselves as secular... The word impossible was attached with such governments that was stopping India from becoming a power in the world. This impossible has been made possible in the last 11 years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who imbibed the mantra of Deendayal Upadhyay," Adityanth said.

In his address, the chief minister said that now the youth of India is not a job seeker, but is capable of becoming a job creator.