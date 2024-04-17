UP CM Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati greet people on Ram Navami

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on Ram Navami, which is being celebrated across the country.

Best wishes to the people of the state on Ram Navami, Adityanath said in Hindi in a post on X.

सत्यसंधान, निर्वानप्रद, सर्वहित, सर्वगुण-ज्ञान-विज्ञानशाली।

सघन-तम-घोर-संसार-भर-शर्वरी नाम दिवसेश खर-किरणमाली॥



सूर्यकुल भूषण श्री रामलला के ललाट पर सुशोभित भव्य 'सूर्य तिलक' आज अखिल राष्ट्र को अपने सनातन गौरव से आलोकित कर रहा है।



जय जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/t0dO26tS1F — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath) April 17, 2024

The chief minister also mentioned the new Ram temple in Ayodhya.

After a centuries-long wait, the grand temple of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is making millions of Ram devotees happy and proud, Adityanath added.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also shared her best wishes.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes on Ram Navami to all his followers living across the country and the world," she wrote in Hindi on X.

In Ayodhya, the 'rudra abhishek' and 'shringar aarti' of Lord Ram were conducted in the temple by priests on Ram Navami.

District officials said thousands of devotees began queuing at the temple even before the break of dawn to offer prayers.

The district administration has made special arrangements to accommodate the throng of devotees expected during the day.