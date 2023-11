Lucknow, Nov 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and apprised her of various issues, an official release said.

The release issued by Raj Bhavan described Adityanath's visit as a "courtesy call".

The chief minister presented "Ved Rahasya", a book written by Sri Aurobindo, to the governor during the meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes, the release said. PTI SAB DIV DIV