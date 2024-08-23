UP CM Adityanath calls on Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

According to the state government, during the meeting, the vice president praised the "developmental strides" made by Uttar Pradesh under Adityanath's leadership, acknowledging the state's progress across multiple sectors.

"Paid a courtesy visit to honourable Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar ji in New Delhi. Thank you very much for giving your valuable time," Adityanath posted on X.

The Vice President's Secretariat shared a photograph of the meeting.

Adityanath later left for Ghaziabad. PTI NAB MNK MNK