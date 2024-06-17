UP CM Adityanath condoles loss of lives in West Bengal train accident

Lucknow, Jun 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a train accident in West Bengal.

Three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed this morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, officials said.

The Railway Board pegged the overall death toll at nine. Besides, nine people are grievously injured and 32 suffered minor injuries.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "The loss of life in the train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is extremely sad and heart-breaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured." Those killed include the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train, and the guard of the passenger train, a senior railway official said. PTI NAV NB