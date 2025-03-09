UP CM Adityanath congratulates Indian team for 'historic' Champions Trophy win

Lucknow, Mar 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Champions Trophy, calling it a "historic victory".

Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with an excellent half-century as a resolute Indian team held its nerve to win an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

Lauding the team for its "historic victory", Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X, "Congratulations to the champions! Heartiest congratulations to the people of the country!" "The country is proud of every player of the Indian cricket team who made the festival season more colourful and joyous with the colours of victory by winning the Champions Trophy. Infinite good wishes for a bright future for all of you. Jai Hind," he added. PTI CDN SZM SZM