UP CM Adityanath, deputies greet people on VHP foundation day

Lucknow, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Saturday greeted people on the foundation day of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the workers and dedicated 'Sanatan sadhaks' on the foundation day of the world's largest Hindu organisation – Vishva Hindu Parishad – dedicated to Hindu unity, national awakening and promotion of Sanatan values!” “VHP's role in religion, culture and protection of cows, villages and Ganga is exemplary and inspiring for all of us," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said in a post on X, "Heartiest greetings to all the members on the foundation day of Vishva Hindu Parishad, which has stood as a decisive pivot in the struggles for the protection of Indianness and national interest." "The power to inspire of this organisation, which has played a leading role on every front, from the Ramjanmabhoomi movement to service work, the penance and leadership of Param Pujya Ashok Singhal jee is still in front of us like a guiding light.

“It was his sacrifice and indomitable resolve that made the Ramjanmabhoomi movement a huge mass movement and tied every section of society in the thread of cultural identity," Maurya added.

He also said that "the contributions of VHP in keeping Indian culture alive, making the society harmonious and connecting the nation with integrity have always been a source of inspiration.

Deputy Chief Minister Pathak said in a post on X, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all on the foundation day of Vishva Hindu Parishad, which is continuously active to protect Sanatan culture and organise the Hindu society."