UP CM Adityanath, Dy CM Maurya wish citizens on World Sanskrit Day

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya greeted citizens on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day on Saturday.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Devvaani Sanskrit is the expression of the soul of India, the vibration of the words of sages and the infinite source of 'sanatan' (eternal) knowledge." "This language is the foundation of our tradition, wisdom and global intellectualism. Let us pledge on World Sanskrit Day to preserve, propagate and use this Amrit Vani in our daily lives," the CM said.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Maurya, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Jayatu Sanskritam Jayatu Bharatam Sanskrit - which is the foundation stone of Indian culture, values and knowledge tradition." "I bow to Sanskrit, the language of the Vedas, the oldest language in the world and the mother of all languages. HeartiestATmotion of Devvani and Vedvani Sanskrit," he added. PTI NAV NB NB