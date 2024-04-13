UP CM Adityanath extends Baisakhi greetings

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended Baisakhi greetings and said the festival is a source of inspiration and marks the foundation of ‘Khalsa Panth’.

Advertisment

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, established Khalsa Panth (Sikh order) in 1699 as a force to protect the country and religion, and even today, the Panth continues to uphold the flag of religion with pride in the world without stopping, wavering or bowing down, he said.

Addressing a programme organised here on the occasion of Baisakhi at a gurdwara in Naka Hindola, Adityanath said, "Baisakhi is a source of new inspiration and light." Adityanath also paid respect to the Guru Granth Sahib and extended heartfelt wishes to the members of the Sikh community on Baisakhi.

During the event, the chief minister was honoured with angvastra and mementos, the UP government said in a statement.

Advertisment

"On the demand of Sikh brothers and sisters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to celebrate December 26 as ‘Veer Bal Diva’. We all appreciate this," Adityanath added.

He further reminded people of the cost of the partition of India, highlighting the significant difficulties people faced in visiting Kartarpur Sahib, the sacred site where Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life.

PM Modi constructed Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor to connect people with their roots and express their respect for the Sikh Guru, he said.

The country will continue to progress in this manner, and always remain grateful to the Sikh Gurus for the contributions and sacrifices, the chief minister said.

Highlighting the connection of Lucknow with Sikhism, Adityanath said that Guru Tegh Bahadur came to the state capital and spent some days there.