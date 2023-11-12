UP CM Adityanath extends Diwali greetings to people

Lucknow, Nov 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state and wished them happiness, prosperity, good fortune and health.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, Adityanath visited the Hanumangarhi temple and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and offered prayers.

In a post on 'X', Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the great festival of Diwali (which marks) the victory of truth over lie, virtue over tyranny and light over darkness. With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and Mata Janaki, may this holy festival illuminate the lives of all of you... Jai Shri Ram!" The chief minister also met with seers in Ayodhya.

The statement said Gorakshpeethadhishwar Mahant Yogi Adityanath met with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at the camp of Maniram Das and inquired about his health.

Advertisment

The chief minister also visited Bada Bhaktamal, where he met with Kaushal Kishoredas Ji Maharaj and inquired about his well-being, it said, adding that Adityanath convened a meeting with the seers at Karsevakapuram to discuss the consecration of the Ram temple.

Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust were also present on this occasion. After this, the chief minister left for Gorakhpur, the statement added.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also extended Diwali wishes to the people of the state.

In a post on 'X', Maurya said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the entire country and people of the state on the great festival of faith, joy and light, Deepotsav. On this holy festival, may Goddess Lakshmiji and Shri Ganeshji shower happiness, prosperity and peace in the lives of all of you." Pathak wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the holy festival of joy and light Deepavali. May the holy festival of Deepotsav bring happiness, prosperity and glory in the lives of all of you." PTI NAV IJT IJT