UP CM Adityanath extends foundation day greetings to six states

Lucknow, Nov 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday conveyed his foundation day greetings to the residents of Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, highlighting each state's unique cultural heritage and spirituality.

The chief minister took to social media platform X to convey his greetings in Hindi.

For Kerala, Adityanath expressed his admiration for the state's spiritual and cultural richness, calling it the birthplace of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya and renowned as "God's Own Country." He extended his best wishes, hoping for Kerala's continued progress with the blessings of Lord Padmanabhaswamy.

In his message to Haryana, the chief minister noted the state's strong agricultural roots, sports achievements, and brave soldiers, linking it to Lord Krishna's teachings.

He wished for prosperity and development for Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He lauded Madhya Pradesh as a blend of spirituality, history, and modernity, blessed by the holy Narmada river. Wishing progress for the state, he prayed for the blessings of Baba Mahakal and noted the guidance of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

For Karnataka, Adityanath extended greetings to the residents of "the sacred land of Lord Hanuman." He praised Karnataka's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, expressing hope for a prosperous future with the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

In his message for Andhra Pradesh, he celebrated the state's cultural heritage, remarkable architecture, and Vedic legacy.

Adityanath prayed to Lord Mallikarjun for the state's multi-faceted development and well-being of its citizens.

For Chhattisgarh, he praised the state's cultural legacy, scenic beauty, and mineral wealth, offering his best wishes to its people. He expressed hope for Chhattisgarh's growth and peace and prosperity with Goddess Danteshwari's blessings. PTI KIS MNK MNK