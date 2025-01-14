UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on Makar Sankranti

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"Heartiest congratulations to the people of the state, all revered saints, devotees and followers on Makar Sankranti! This is a festival to express gratitude to the Sun God, the father of the universe...," he said on X.

लोक आस्था, समरसता और जगत पिता भगवान सूर्य की उपासना के पावन पर्व 'मकर संक्रांति' (खिचड़ी) की प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं!



लोक-कल्याण और सांस्कृतिक उत्थान का प्रतीक यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि एवं आरोग्यता का संचार करे, भगवान भास्कर से यही… pic.twitter.com/Kx8WpKFWXc — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 13, 2025

Noting that nearly 1.75 crore devotees took a dip in Triveni Sangam on the first day of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday, the chief minister urged people to celebrate the occasion by embracing eco-friendly practices and avoid carrying single-use plastic.

Adhering to the sacred traditions of the Nath Panth, Adityanath as 'Gorakshapeethadhishwar' offered the holy khichdi of faith to Shivavtar, Mahayogi Gorakhnath, at the Gorakhnath Temple during the Brahma Muhurta at 4 am on Tuesday.

On this auspicious occasion, he prayed to Baba Gorakhnath for the welfare of people, a harmonious and prosperous life for all citizens and the nation's well-being, according to an official statement.

The chief minister highlighted the cultural diversity in the celebration of Makar Sankranti and said that people across the country mark this day with unique traditions and rituals.

"It is celebrated as Bihu in Assam, Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in far South, Tilwa Sankranti in Bengal and Maharashtra, and Khichdi Sankranti in North India," he added.

Referring to the commencement of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Adityanath said, "The Maha Kumbh has begun and today marks its first 'Amrit Snan'. The global attraction towards this divine event is unparalleled and awe-inspiring."

"Nearly 1.75 crore devotees participated yesterday in the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Under the guidance of revered saints, lakhs of people have already started taking a dip today in the auspicious Brahma Muhurat from 3 am, with the Akhadas soon to perform their ceremonial 'Amrit Snan'," he added.

The chief minister further said "this sacred event has brought together devotees from across the country and the world, including foreign tourists drawn by its spiritual allure".

He highlighted that people in various locations across Uttar Pradesh have begun bathing and meditating in holy rivers and ponds with great enthusiasm.

Adityanath urged everyone to uphold the sanctity of these festivals by fostering unity and ensuring the cleanliness and beauty of sacred pilgrimage sites.

"Festivals like Makar Sankranti symbolize unity and inspire us to preserve the dignity of our traditions. I request everyone to refrain from using single-use plastic and contribute to maintaining cleanliness at these holy sites," he said.

Adityanath assured that the state administration, along with volunteers and devotees, is working diligently to ensure smooth arrangements for the festivals.

"I once again offer my best wishes for Makar Sankranti and the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh to all revered saints, devotees and the people of Uttar Pradesh," he said.