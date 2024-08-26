UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends Janmashtami greetings from Mathura

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended Janmashtami greetings to all devotees of Lord Krishna and residents of the state.

"Hail Kanhaiya Lal! Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious birth anniversary of Kripasindhu, Shri Banke Bihari ji, 'Shri Krishna Janmashtami'!" Adityanath said in a post on X.

"It is my wish that Yashodanandan, Bhuvan Mohan Kanhaiya, the protector of the entire world, who establishes religion and eliminates unrighteousness, injustice and oppression, may He do good to the world. Long live Shri Krishna!" he said in Hindi.

Adityanath had on Sunday directed the authorities to ensure that the holy festival was celebrated grandly across the state, including all reserve police lines, police stations and prisons.

According to a press statement, the chief minister had emphasised the need for robust security, cleanliness and logistical arrangements during the Krishna Leela events, tableaux and processions.

He had also ordered the deployment of adequate police forces at crowded locations to ensure public safety.

Later in the day, Adityanath was in Mathura -- believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna -- ahead of the celebrations. During the visit, he dedicated to the public 178 development projects worth Rs 1,037 crore.

The projects included the Radha Rani temple ropeway in Barsana, a cruise service on the Yamuna river and the Panchjanya Auditorium.