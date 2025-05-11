UP CM Adityanath extends Mother's Day greetings

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended his greetings to all mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and the people of the state! Mother is the bridge for family unity and consensus, the first architect of rituals. Mother gives us life as well as makes it meaningful. Greetings to all the mothers!"