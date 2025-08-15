UP CM Adityanath greets citizens on 79th Independence Day

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday greeted citizens on the occasion of 79th Independence Day and unfurled the national flag at the UP Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow.

While addressing a gathering outside the UP Legislative Assembly, Adityanath hailed the success of Operation Sindoor.

"Recently under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, through Operation Sindoor, the country has seen the successful implementation of Bharat's 'saamarth' (strength) and 'shakti' (power),” the CM said.

Operation Sindoor was launched 100 days ago by the Indian armed forces to destroy multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"On this occasion, I salute all those brave jawans, who despite adverse circumstances routed the enemy, and secured the unity and integrity of India," he added.

Hailing the valour of the armed forces, Adityanath said, "When our soldiers are alert at borders... give their 100 per cent contribution, we are able to sleep peacefully and our country is able to see the golden dreams on which a strong India is being built today." The country's Independence is the result of “infinite sacrifice, and it demands sacrifice from us”, the CM added.

Adityanath also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on this occasion.

Earlier in a post on X in Hindi, the CM, while greeting people on 79th Independence Day, said, “... This holy day is a sacred symbol of the unbroken aura of Mother India and the unwavering faith of the immortal martyrs. Tributes to those brave martyrs, whose sacrifice made India independent and self-respecting." "Today our resolution is to build an India based on justice, equality, self-reliance and progress, which was dreamt of by our immortal martyrs. Let us unite with the spirit of 'Nation First' to realise the resolution of 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat-Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind!," Adityanath added.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also wished the people on the occasion of Independence Day.

"In order to save the country and people's lives from the economic impact of the arbitrary trade tariff policy being implemented forcefully by (US President) Donald Trump under his promise to make America great again, concrete action on a self-reliance policy is necessary for India too," Mayawati said in the statement.

She added that after "friendship with America proved costly, it would be better if our country's trade and trust are not centered on any one country." The BSP chief also said that at the same time, the overall and people-friendly development of the country is possible only when India is free from all types of disorder --- communal, casteist, linguistic tension and violence for which the governments have a special responsibility.

Conflicts between the Centre and state will also have to be stopped, she said in the statement. PTI NAV NB NB NB