UP CM Yogi Adityanath greets citizens on Janmashtami

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum! Liladhar, Yogeshwar, the foundation of the entire world, hearty congratulations and best wishes to everyone on the holy incarnation day of Lord Shri Krishna 'Shri Krishna Janmashtami'! May Muralidhar do good to the entire world by spreading love, compassion and devotion in everyone's life. This is my prayer. Jai Shri Krishna!"

कृष्णं वन्दे जगदगुरुम्‌!



सम्पूर्ण जगत के आधार लीलाधर, योगेश्वर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण जी के पावन अवतरण दिवस 'श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी' की सभी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं मंगलमय शुभकामनाएं!



मुरलीधर सभी के जीवन में प्रेम, करुणा एवं भक्ति का संचार कर चराचर जगत का कल्याण करें, यही प्रार्थना है।



जय… pic.twitter.com/O4xYfBUSeL — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 16, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a post on X in Hindi, wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all the devotees on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Yogeshwar Lord Shri Dwarkadhish! May love, happiness and success always prevail in everyone's life with the blessings of Lord Shri Krishna. Jai Shri Krishna!"

योगेश्वर भगवान श्री द्वारकाधीश के जन्मोत्सव, श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व पर समस्त श्रद्धालुओं को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!



भगवान श्री कृष्ण की कृपा से सभी के जीवन में प्रेम, आनंद और सफलता का सदैव वास हो।



जय श्रीकृष्ण! pic.twitter.com/49HtwMXbHk — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) August 16, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also greeted people of the state on the occasion of Janmasthami.