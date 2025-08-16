National

UP CM Yogi Adityanath greets citizens on Janmashtami

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum! Liladhar, Yogeshwar, the foundation of the entire world, hearty congratulations and best wishes to everyone on the holy incarnation day of Lord Shri Krishna 'Shri Krishna Janmashtami'! May Muralidhar do good to the entire world by spreading love, compassion and devotion in everyone's life. This is my prayer. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a post on X in Hindi, wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all the devotees on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Yogeshwar Lord Shri Dwarkadhish! May love, happiness and success always prevail in everyone's life with the blessings of Lord Shri Krishna. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also greeted people of the state on the occasion of Janmasthami.

