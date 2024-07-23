UP CM Adityanath hails 'public welfare budget', Mayawati terms it disappointment

Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget, saying it is a "public welfare budget" that will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians and all the resolutions of 'Amritkaal'.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, however, termed it as a disappointment for the poor, unemployed, farmers, women, marginalised and neglected 'bahujans' (communities) of the country.

"Under the guidance of the respected prime minister, the 'sarvasparshi' (all-encompassing), 'sarvasamaveshi' (all-inclusive), 'vikaasonmukhi' (development-oriented) General Budget 2024-25 presented today by the Union finance minister is going to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians and all the resolutions of 'Amritkaal'," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X. He said the Union Budget 2024-25, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, "is an economic document for the creation of a developed India-self-reliant India". "It has the sacred spirit of 'Antyodaya', infinite possibilities of development and a new vision of innovation. This budget has a resolve for the holistic development of all sections of society, including villages, poor, farmers, women, youth, a vision to become self-reliant in every field and a roadmap to free the deprived from deprivation," CM Adityanath said in the post.

Adityanath said he welcomes the announcement of new provisions regarding the direct tax system as they will provide major relief to the middle class.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the respected prime minister and heartfelt congratulations to the Hon'ble Union finance minister for this public welfare budget that paves the way to make the 'New India' a 5 trillion dollar economy and the growth engine of the world," he added in the post.

Meanwhile, Mayawati said that the budget lacks the required reformist policies needed for the upliftment of the country's underprivileged sections.

"The Union Budget presented in Parliament today follows the same old pattern, where except for a handful of rich and wealthy people, it offers little hope of good days for the country's poor, unemployed, farmers, women, labourers, marginalised and neglected communities and is more full of disappointment for them," the BSP chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

She said that while the country is struggling with extreme poverty, unemployment, inflation and underdevelopment, the government at the Centre has no intentions of working towards its upliftment.

"This new government also lacks the required reformist policies and intentions for the upliftment of over 125 crore underprivileged sections and the provision of basic facilities for them. Will people's lives become happy and prosperous with such provisions in the budget?," she said in the post.

Mayawati said that the development of the country and the upliftment of its people should not be a maze of statistics.

"Instead, it should provide everyone with basic progress like employment opportunities, money/income for expenses to truly relieve them from their distressed lives. The development of the railways is also very important. The government should ensure work for every hand, like the BSP government did," she added in the post. PTI NAV BHJ BHJ