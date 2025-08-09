UP CM Adityanath, his deputies pay tribute to freedom fighters on Quit India anniversary

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Saturday paid tributes to freedom fighters on the occasion of Quit India Movement Day (also known as August Kranti Divas).

In a post on X in Hindi, Yogi Adityanath said, "Humble tributes on the anniversary of the 'Quit India Movement' (August Kranti) to all the freedom fighters who awakened the spirit of freedom by creating nationwide public awareness against the oppressive policies of the British Empire! The glorious saga, sacrifice and martyrdom of the immortal martyrs who laid down their lives at the altar of freedom will continue to enhance the consciousness of the nation for ages. Jai Hind!" Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid tributes to the martyrs. "On 'Bhartiya Kranti Divas', we pay our tributes to the immortal martyrs who gave their all for freedom," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

"On August Kranti Divas, August 9, 1942, a symbol of the national independence movement, humble tributes to the immortal freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the independence of the country," Pathak said on X. PTI NAV AMJ AMJ