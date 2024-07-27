UP CM Adityanath, his deputy, Samajwadi Party pay tribute to Kalam on death anniversary

Lucknow, Jul 27 (PTI) Former president APJ Abdul Kalam will always be remembered for his achievements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he paid tribute to the legendary scientist on his death anniversary.

"Humble tribute to the great scientist, Missile Man, former president, 'Bharat Ratna' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary," Adityanath said in Hindi in a post on X.

"He will always be remembered for the achievements set by India in the field of Indian space and defence research," he added.

Adityanath's deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid tribute to Kalam.

"For the success of any mission, creative leadership is essential. Humble tribute to the famous scientist and former president, Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji, also known as Missile Man, who gave a new direction to the young generation, on his death anniversary," he said in a post on X.

"His principles, thoughts and inspirational work will always guide the coming young generations," the deputy chief minister said in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh's main opposition, the Samajwadi Party, paid tribute to Kalam in a post on its official X handle.

"Humble tribute to the former president of India, great scientist, 'Bharat Ratna' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his death anniversary," it said.

Kalam was the president of India from 2002 to 2007.

Born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu, Kalam died on this day in Meghalaya's Shillong in 2015.