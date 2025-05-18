UP CM Adityanath, his two deputies extend birthday wishes to V-P Dhankhar

Lucknow, May 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended birthday greetings to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, describing him as "a symbol of simplicity, purity and discipline".

Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman, turned 74 on Sunday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to honourable Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji, a symbol of simplicity, purity and discipline, on his birthday! I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health, long life and good health." His deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also wished the vice-president.

Maurya said in a post in Hindi, "Former governor of West Bengal and honourable Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji, heartiest wishes to you on your birthday. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life." Pathak said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes on your birthday to the honourable vice-president of the country, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji." PTI NAV SZM SZM