UP CM Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’, says justice for victims, smile on every citizen's face our mission

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ here on Monday during which he heard the grievances of over 65 people from across the state, accepted their applications and assured them of his government’s unwavering support.

He instructed officials to ensure swift and effective redressal of all issues raised.

The chief minister, according to an official statement, emphasised that delivering justice and bringing a smile on every citizen's face is the government's core mission.

Many cases related to police matters, revenue disputes, medical aid, pensions, fee waivers, housing and Anganwadi services were brought to Adityanath's notice in the 'Janata Darshan'.

The chief minister instructed the concerned authorities to take immediate action on each matter.

He directed officials to resolve local issues at the district level and escalate only those requiring state intervention.

Adityanath laid emphasis on handling each case with seriousness, sensitivity and a commitment to timely resolution.

The chief minister also ensured swift action on the complaints of differently-abled individuals attending the 'Janata Darshan'.