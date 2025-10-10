UP CM Adityanath holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple, where he met people and listened to their complaints and grievances.

Reiterating that providing relief to every citizen remains the state government's foremost priority, Adityanath directed the officials present at the venue to treat each complaint with sensitivity and ensure their timely resolution, an official statement said.

The Janta Darshan was held in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on the temple premises, where the chief minister heard the grievances of nearly 200 people and issued directions for their prompt redressal, the statement said.

Adityanath also ordered strict legal action in cases related to land grabbing, and said persistent complaints must be investigated thoroughly to determine responsibility.

With several people seeking financial aid for medical treatment, Adityanath directed the concerned officials to prepare and submit hospital estimates so that financial assistance could be provided from the chief minister's discretionary fund, the statement said. PTI NAV ARI