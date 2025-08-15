UP CM Adityanath honours artistes from across India at I-Day event, launches 'Sanskriti App'

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday honoured artistes from across the country with commendation certificates after they performed at the state legislature on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

Before the felicitation, the chief minister unveiled the emblem of Bhatkhande Sanskriti University and launched the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department's "Sanskriti App." He also interacted with the performers.

According to an official statement, those honoured with commendation certificates included Padma Shri awardee Arjun Singh Dhruv from Madhya Pradesh; Vishal Kumar from Bihar; Neeta Chhetri from Sikkim; Yogesh Patadiya from Gujarat; Ved Prakash Maheshwari from Chhattisgarh.

Bharat Lal Prasanna, Akash Pandey, and Ranjit Tiwari (Panini Kanya Mahavidyalaya) from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh; Sona from Sonbhadra; Sangeeta Ahuja from Ayodhya; Prof. Jyoti Pant (Yuvraj Dutt Post Graduate College) from Lakhimpur Kheri; Dr. Lalita Ganesh from Bhatkhande Sanskriti University in Lucknow; Dr Prerna Rai; and Sanjay Sharma from Mathura were also felicitated.

Artistes of Baiga Karma, Godan, Urkeli, Panthi, Badhawa, and other folk dances, as well as shehnai, damru, shankh, and gardabaja musicians, Kajri singers, Kathak dancers, and a choreographer from Mathura were also honoured.

The event was attended by Principal Secretary (Culture) Mukesh Meshram, Culture Department Director Vishal Singh, and other officials.