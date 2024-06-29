UP CM Adityanath honours top students, launches new academic excellence initiatives

Lucknow, Jun 29 (PTI) Educating someone is regarded as the most sacred work in the Srimad Bhagwat Gita and we must fulfil this duty, as it is the greatest service to the country, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Adityanath made the remarks while addressing a function to honour the meritorious students of the state here.

Felicitating the students he said, "There is no greater honour for a Guru than to see those he has guided achieving high positions in the country, state, and district.” Students of CBSE, CISCE, UP Secondary Education, and UP Board of Secondary Sanskrit Education were honoured during the function.

Of the total 170 students, 112 girls made it to the merit list of high school and intermediate adding that more attention should be paid to their education and development.

Highlighting the launch of several programs by the Basic Education Council, he remarked, "Under these initiatives, Rs 1200 per student has been disbursed to the bank accounts of parents of over 88 lakh students.” Adityanath also emphasised that the government is giving certificates, tablets, and Rs 1 lakh cash to all these meritorious students.

He also announced that roads in the villages or localities where these students reside will be named after them, or the government will undertake road construction projects in their honour.

They will also have the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for these initiatives alongside the MLA and MP.

Reflecting on the state of education under previous governments, the UP CM said, "Before 2017, just as the government lived in darkness, they also allowed education to languish in darkness. Today, we have successfully conducted copy-free examinations within 12 days in a fair manner, and results are available within 14 days." Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Secondary Education Department Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Basic Education Department MKS Sundaram, Director General of School Education Kanchan Verma were officials present at the event among others. PTI NAV OZ NB