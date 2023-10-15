UP CM Adityanath inaugurates development projects worth Rs 233 crore in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gifted development projects worth Rs 233.20 crore to Gorakhpur, the UP government said in a statement.

At the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of 303 development projects, the UP chief minister said urban development is the need of the hour, and it will play an important role in making India an economic superpower.

Adityanath, who represents the Gorakhpur urban assembly constituency, laid the foundation stone of 189 development projects and inaugurated 114 projects.

During this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for setting up a plant to make charcoal from garbage.

Addressing the function, Adityanath said solid waste management has an important role in realising the vision of a smart city. The GMC has taken a big step in this direction with the help of the NTPC, he said. After the plant is set up by the NTPC, the waste of municipal bodies will used to make charcoal, which will become a means of generating electricity, he said.

He also said owing to lack of proper management of solid wastes, garbage was thrown here and there. Piles of garbage were visible at the entry point of the city. Due to this, the development of the city seemed to be in jeopardy, he added.

This NTPC plant will help the municipal corporation save Rs 600 crore in 25 years, which will be used for development works, he added.

At the venue of the programme, Adityanath also did the 'annaprashan' of kids, and wished them a healthy and bright future.