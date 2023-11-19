UP CM Adityanath inaugurates Khalsa Chowk in Lucknow's Alambagh

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Khalsa Chowk in Alambagh here on Sunday.

Advertisment

This intersection was previously known as Tedhi Pulia, and now will be known as Khalsa Chowk, the UP government said in a statement here.

Adityanath on this occasion, addressed a programme organised to commemorate the Jyoti Jyot Diwas of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of Sikhs and founder of the Khalsa Panth.

"After the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, a grand celebration of the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was organised at the Chief Minister's Office," he said.

Advertisment

He said that Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj had established the Khalsa Panth in 1699 to protect the religion and culture of India from foreign invaders. This panth has always played a leading role in defending the motherland, he added.

He further said that the sacrifice and dedication of Sikh Gurus inspire us all to protect our country and religion.

Adityanath said that the history of Sikh Gurus reminds us of the glorious saga of India.

He paid tributes to the Sikh community's tradition of sacrifice, dedication, devotion to religion, and service to society.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other leaders were also present on this occasion. PTI NAV MNK MNK MNK