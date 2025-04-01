UP CM Adityanath inaugurates Rs 933 cr development projects in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Apri 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation for 132 development projects worth Rs 933 crore in Bareilly, officials said.

The chief minister also flagged off 2,554 new ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art life-saving facilities to strengthen emergency healthcare services in the state.

To promote school enrollment for the 2025-26 academic season starting April 1, Adityanath launched the 'School Chalo Abhiyan', besides launching a special communicable disease control campaign aimed at eradicating infectious diseases.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister emphasised the state government's commitment to infrastructure development and improved healthcare services for the welfare of the people. PTI ABN ARI