UP CM Adityanath inspects arrangements for devotees at Ayodhya Ram temple

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) In his sixth visit to Ayodhya this month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took stock of arrangements for devotees at the new Ram temple here.

The temple has been witnessing a huge rush since the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the temple on January 22. Adityanath took information about the arrangements from officials of the temple trust -- Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra -- and also conducted an inspection, according to an official statement. This is the sixth visit of the chief minister to the city this month, it said.

After arriving here, Adityanath offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and the Ram temple and wished for the prosperity and wellbeing of the state and its people, the statement said.

The chief minister also took feedback on the arrangements at the temple from people, it said.