UP CM Adityanath inspects construction work of Ganga Expressway

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the construction work of the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi on Sunday, an official said.

Minister of State for Excise (Independent Charge) Nitin Agarwal and the state's Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh were also present with the chief minister on this occasion.

According to official information, the Ganga Expressway project is one of the largest and ambitious infrastructure projects in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

The Ganga Expressway, being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), will be about 600 km long from Meerut to Prayagraj, connecting the western and eastern parts of the state. The expressway will connect small towns and rural areas to the mainstream of the state.

The 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the expressway was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 18 December, 2021 in Shahjahanpur. The expressway is expected to be completed soon.