UP CM Adityanath lauds Centre's decisions of Rs 10,700 crore equity infusion in FCI, PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme

Lucknow, Nov 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed his gratitude for the key decisions made by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

He shared his appreciation on the social media platform 'X' commending the Centre's approval of an infusion of Rs 10,700 crore equity in the FCI and the PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme.

In two posts on his 'X' handle, the chief minister described these decisions as vital steps towards empowering the farmers, supporting families nationwide and making quality higher education accessible to all deserving youth.

"The Cabinet, under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, has approved Rs 10,700 crore equity infusion in the Food Corporation of India (FCI)," Adityanath wrote on 'X'.

Advertisment

"This move will boost FCI's ability to procure food grains at MSP, maintain essential stock, and stabilize market prices, enhancing food security for the nation. Thank you Pradhan Mantri Ji, for this decision that empowers our farmers, ensuring welfare for households across India." "The Union Cabinet, led by PM Modi, has approved the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme, ensuring financial support for meritorious students across India. Through this initiative, over 22 lakh students will now have access to collateral-free, guarantor-free education loans for top institutions. Thank you Pradhan Mantri Ji, for making quality higher education accessible to all deserving youth," the chief minister wrote in another post. PTI KIS AS AS