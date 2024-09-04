UP CM Adityanath launches National Nutrition Month

Lucknow, Sep 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the National Nutrition Month at the Lok Bhavan here on Wednesday and said that building a healthy society and a strong nation requires collective efforts that transcend caste, creed and religion.

It is crucial to improve children's health to ensure the prosperity of future generations, the chief minister said in his address on the occasion.

Malnutrition is a significant challenge to society, Adityanath said, adding, "We need to focus on the well-being of every child to ensure India's development by 2047. The realisation of the dream of a developed India means happiness on every face." "This National Nutrition Month programme will further strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for a developed India. When the children of our state are well-nourished, India will prosper. If the children of the state develop in terms of health, so will our nation," he said.

According to a statement, the chief minister also criticised the opposition for their actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that some of its leaders fled abroad or went on vacations.

He praised the dedication of Uttar Pradesh's Anganwadi and ASHA workers, saying they played a crucial role in the state's effective pandemic management.

Highlighting his government's achievements, the chief minister said that in the last seven-and-a-half years, the BJP's double-engine government has constructed over 18,000 Anganwadi centres across the state.

He emphasized that under his government, Uttar Pradesh has successfully eradicated encephalitis, marking a significant achievement in the state's healthcare management.

The chief minister presented nutritious food and gifts to three pregnant women and also performed the rice ceremony of three children.