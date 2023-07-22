UP CM Adityanath launches statewide tree plantation drive

Bijnor (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday kicked off the "Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan 2023" by planting a sapling here and said trees over a hundred years old are being preserved and given heritage status in the state.

Inaugurating the state-wide plantation drive, the chief minister also distributed saplings among schoolchildren and called upon every individual to take part in the initiative to save the environment, according to an official statement.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone of the Government Sanskrit Inter College at Vidur Kuti. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 445 crore, it said.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the chief minister noted that Bijnor has a long history dating back thousands of years. "It is a matter of pride for me that I have the opportunity to take forward the tree plantation campaign of 2023 from this holy place," he said.

Trees which are hundred years old are now being preserved and given the status of heritage trees, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is going to set a new record by planting 30 crore saplings as part of the extensive plantation campaign.

On August 15, five crore more saplings will be planted in the state, the chief minister said.