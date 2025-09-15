UP CM Adityanath listens to people's grievances at Janata Darshan event

Lucknow, Sep 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the public at his official residence here on Monday as part of his Janata Darshan programme, listening to their grievances and assuring them of timely resolution of their complaints.

According to a government statement, more than 50 people approached the chief minister with their complaints and requests, with several seeking help for medical expenses.

Responding to a youth from Rae Bareli district, who said his father was battling kidney, heart, and urinary ailments, Adityanath directed officials to admit the patient to a medical college and obtain a treatment estimate.

He assured the youth that his government would bear the cost of his father's treatment.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government has been providing financial assistance to needy patients for the past eight years and will continue to do so.

During the interaction, Adityanath handed out chocolates to the children accompanying the complainants. PTI