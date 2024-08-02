UP CM Adityanath meets girl raped by 'SP member' in Ayodhya, promises strict action

Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met family members of a 12-year-old girl raped in Ayodhya by two men, one of whom he had claimed was a member of the Samajwadi Party, and assured strict action.

"I met family members of the victim from Ayodhya, along with Dr Amit Singh Chauhan, the MLA from Bikapur constituency in Ayodhya district," the chief minister said on X.

Sharing a picture of the meeting, with the family members' faces blurred, he said in Hindi, "The culprits will not be spared at any cost, strict action will be taken against them. We are committed to getting justice for the girl." Police arrested bakery owner Moid Khan and his employee Raju Khan from the Purakalandar area in connection with the case on July 30.

Sources in the police said the pair raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light when a recent medical examination revealed that the victim was pregnant.

Speaking in the assembly on Thursday, Adityanath claimed that Moid Khan belonged to the Samajwadi Party.

"Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him," he had said.

A relative of the girl told reporters after the meeting that Adityanath had assured the strictest punishment to the accused.

"We have asked for capital punishment and bulldozing of the accused's illegal properties," the relative said. PTI CDN SZM