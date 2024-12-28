UP CM Adityanath meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

Sources said Adityanath extended an invitation to Shah for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, to be held from January 13 to February 26.

Details of the meeting were not immediately known but both leaders were believed to have discussed various issues concerning Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath also called on former president Ram Nath Kovind, BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda and newly appointed Mizoram Governor V K Singh here.

The chief minister presented a plaque of the Maha Kumbh to the dignitaries. PTI ACB NAB IJT IJT