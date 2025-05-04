UP CM Adityanath meets people to address grievances at his official residence

Lucknow, May 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed grievances of over 60 people in a meeting at his official residence, the government said.

Adityanath interacted with each person, listened to their concerns at the "Janata Darshan" and directed officials to resolve the issues, a government statement said.

The chief minister collected applications from the complainants and handed them over to the concerned officials, instructing them to take quick and effective action. He said that all grievances must be addressed within the stipulated time. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY