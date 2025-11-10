UP CM Adityanath mourns loss of lives in Red Fort blast

Lucknow, Nov 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the blast that occurred near the Red Fort Delhi earlier in the day.

Taking to X, Adityanath said, “The loss of lives in the unfortunate blast in Delhi today is extremely tragic. My condolences are with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones prematurely.” The chief minister also prayed to Lord Ram to grant peace to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss, and a speedy recovery of the injured.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others, officials said. PTI ABN ARI