UP CM Adityanath offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple on first Monday of Shravan

Varanasi, Jul 22 (PTI) On the first Monday of Shravan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple here.

He performed the Shodashopachar Puja, praying for the welfare of people inside Baba's sanctum sanctorum, officials said.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Anna Seva Van from the temple premises.

The five vans will deliver food prepared in the temple's canteen to hospitals and Sanskrit schools.

He also worshipped Baba Kalbhairav, the 'Kotwal of Kashi' and sought his blessings.

Adityanath instructed the temple administration, district officials, and police to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience throughout the month of Shravan. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK