UP CM Adityanath offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple

Rudraprayag, Oct 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered prayers at the Kedarnath Temple on the last day of his three-day tour to Uttarakhand.

Thousands of people chanted Jai Shri Ram and greeted the chief minister, an official statement issued in Lucknow said.

Badri Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Ajay Ajayendra and other dignitaries welcomed him at the Kedarnath helipad by presenting him a bouquet.

The priest community congratulated Adityanath with the traditional chanting of mantras. He visited the Kedarnath Temple and wished for the welfare of the people of the country and the state, the statement said.

Later, Adityanath said places of pilgrimage are the bases of both faith as well as national integration. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sense of respect for heritage is presenting a new aura of the new India, he added.

“Kedarpuri was hit by a disaster in 2013, but today, thanks to the confidence of the local people and the strong determination, inspiration, and guidance of the prime minister, both pilgrimage sites, Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath, are adding to the glories of New India," he, according to the statement, said.

"Lakhs of pilgrims are coming here, which is a matter of inspiration for us. It draws our attention towards a new future," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and Principal Secretary Tourism Mukesh Meshram were present on the occasion.