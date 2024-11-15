UP CM Adityanath opens international tribal festival on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

Lucknow, Nov 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the International Tribal Participation Festival, hailing the unwavering dedication consistently shown by India's original inhabitants -- the tribal community -- in serving the nation.

The six-day festival also known as "Janjati Bhagidari Utsav" was inaugurated on the occasion of "Janjatiya Gaurav Divas" to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Stating that the sacrifice, loyalty and bravery of the tribal community for the motherland serves as a profound source of inspiration, Adityanath said, "During foreign rule, Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought bravely to protect the rights of his community and to seek freedom for the country." The event being held at the Sangeet Natak Academy in Gomti Nagar will feature artistes from 22 Indian states, besides Slovakia and Vietnam, before concluding on November 20, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Speaking at the gathering, Adityanath also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to celebrate November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, calling it a meaningful way to honour the sacrifices made by Birsa Munda across the country.

He also said that through this festival, the tribal communities from across the country will get the opportunity to showcase their art and traditions.

Highlighting the state government's efforts to empower the tribal communities, the chief minister claimed that since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, it has prioritised the needs of these communities, which were previously neglected by the past administrations.

He also pointed out the efforts to connect the tribal groups such as Tharu, Kol, Cheru, Gond, and Buksa with the essential government schemes through a saturation plan aimed to ensure that every individual in need receives support.

"Our goal is to extend the benefits (of government schemes) to every eligible member of the tribal community," he said.

Outlining the government's ongoing efforts to preserve the culture and traditions of the tribal communities, Adityanath said that museums are being built to safeguard the art, traditions and heritage of the tribal societies.

One such grand museum, dedicated to the Tharu tribe, has been constructed at Balrampur while more are being built in Sonbhadra and Bijnor, home to the Buksa tribe, to ensure that the future generations remain familiar with their cultural heritage.

Adityanath also said that schools named after the legendary "Eklavya" are being set up in various regions to provide modern education to tribal children.

Acknowledging the vital role played by the tribal community in protecting the country's natural resources even under challenging circumstances, the chief minister said that 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Sonbhadra, are home to tribal people and the government is implementing various welfare programmes to integrate them into the mainstream.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath paid tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to the immortal hero of the freedom struggle, promoter of forest culture and tribal identity, the great revolutionary 'Dharti Aba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda who taught the lesson of struggle to protect the motherland and 'water-forest-land' on his birth anniversary!" the chief minister wrote in a post on X.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda challenged the British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25.

The chief minister also congratulated the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day, saying, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state, the great ashram of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, full of natural resources, the sacred land of brave martyrs and the incomparable land of spiritual and historical heritage! Jai Johar." The state of Jharkhand officially came into being on Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary in 2000. PTI NAV ARI